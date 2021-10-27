New Mexico had 959 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths as of Wednesday, and an unnamed Santa Fe County man in his 20s was among the fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
Thirty of New Mexico's 33 counties reported at least one new case. Tops among them were Bernalillo County, with 217 new cases; McKinley County, with 87; San Juan County, 77; Grant County, 69; Sandoval County, 64; and Doña Ana County, 49.
The other deaths involved four people in Bernalillo County; two each from Valencia and Otero counties; and one each from Cibola, Grant, Luna, McKinley, San Juan County and Taos counties.
New Mexico's total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 272,855, while the number of virus-related deaths reached 5,027.
As of Wednesday, 389 people were hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19 complications.
