The Governor's Office announced eight more deaths and 220 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday.
That brings the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in New Mexico to 139. The state has a total of 3,732 confirmed cases.
Two deaths in Bernalillo County were residents in congregate living facilities — a man in his 90s at Uptown Genesis and a woman in her 90s at La Vida Llena.
A Doña Ana County man in his 60s died in the hospital. He was a patient at Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque.
Two people from Sandoval County died in the hospital — a man in his 70s with underlying conditions and a woman in her 80s.
Three residents of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington died — a man and a woman in their 80s and a man in his 90s.
Santa Fe County added seven cases for a total of 107. San Juan County had 73 cases for a total of 710. Bernalillo and McKinley counties each added 53 cases for totals of 883 and 1,116, respectively.
As of Saturday, 168 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 812 people had recovered.
New Mexican, please explain why Santa Fe County had 7 more cases today, and only 5 new cases from 4/28-5/1. Was it a reclassification, an increase in testing, a lag in timing of results, or real new cases This is the highest daily increase in over 2 weeks. Why? Don't just toss the number out there without explanation.
