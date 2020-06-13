The number of novel coronavirus cases in New Mexico rose to 9,621 as another 102 confirmed cases were reported Saturday.
Five new deaths also were reported, bringing to the statewide total to 431, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
Two new deaths were reported in McKinley County, two in San Juan County and one in Bernalillo County.
McKinley County added 28 new cases, Doña Ana and Bernalillo counties each had 12, and Santa Fe County had five.
Ten cases were detected among federal detainees at the Otero County Processing Center.
As of Saturday, 1,625 people had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 4,072 had recovered.
Finally, NMDOH is reporting recovered patients by county. Of the running total of 170 in Santa Fe County, 106 have recovered, and 3 have died for total current cases of 61, which looks a lot better than 170.
