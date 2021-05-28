New Mexico has given out nearly 2 million doses of coronavirus vaccine since it began inoculating residents in December, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.
In all, 65.2 percent of eligible New Mexicans have been partially vaccinated and 55.3 percent have been fully vaccinated. In Santa Fe County, 62.5 percent of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated.
The state Department of Health on Friday reported 124 new cases of the coronavirus, including four in Santa Fe County, 31 in Bernalillo County and 22 in San Juan County.
The state also reported six additional deaths — two in Doña Ana County and one each in Bernalillo, Grant, McKinley and Mora counties.
The virus has infected 202,821 New Mexicans, resulting in 4,263 deaths.
