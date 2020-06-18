State health officials reported Thursday that another 94 people in New Mexico have become infected with the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 10,153.
Health officials also reported four more deaths related to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, for a total of 456.
The new deaths include a Bernalillo County woman in her 90s who was a resident of Genesis Uptown Rehabilitation Center, a McKinley County woman in her 30s, a San Juan County man in his 80s and a Sandoval County woman in her 70s, according to the state Department of Health.
McKinley County added 20 new cases, Bernalillo County had 13, Luna County had 12 and Santa Fe County had three.
Three new cases were detected at the Otero County Processing Center and one case was reported at the Otero County Prison Facility.
Overall, 1,715 people in New Mexico have been hospitalized for COVID-19, with 157 current hospitalizations. As of Thursday, 4,439 people had recovered.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.