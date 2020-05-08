State health officials reported nine more deaths tied to COVID-19 and 181 new cases Friday.
COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has killed 181 people in New Mexico.
As of Friday, the state had 4,673 confirmed cases, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
Five of the new deaths were in McKinley County — a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s and two men in their 60s.
Other deaths included a man in his 80s, who was a resident of Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque; a man in his 60s from Chaves County; and two San Juan County men — one in his 70s and another in his 90s.
McKinley County added 58 cases, bringing its total to 1,460. Bernalillo County had 19 new cases for a total of 1,030. San Juan County added 68 cases for a total of 989. Santa Fe County had no new cases. Its total was 110.
As of Friday, 201 people were hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19 and 1,189 had recovered.
