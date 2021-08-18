Health officials in New Mexico reported 878 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday as hospitals continued to fill up with COVID-19 patients during the latest surge in infections.
The more contagious delta variant has caused infections and hospitalizations to spike in every community over the past month, especially in areas that have resisted the coronavirus vaccine.
On Wednesday, New Mexico had 353 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, the most since Feb. 12, when the state reported 365 hospitalizations.
Bernalillo County added 271 new cases, while Lea County reported 123, Chaves County had 62, Eddy County added 59, Sandoval County had 54 and Doña Ana County logged 46.
In Northern New Mexico, Santa Fe County had 30 new cases while Rio Arriba County added 18. Overall, the state has had 221,960 confirmed cases.
Bernalillo, Curry, Otero and Quay counties each reported an additional death, bringing the statewide toll to 4,459.
