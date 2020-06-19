Eight more people in New Mexico have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 464, health officials reported Friday.
The state also had 112 newly confirmed cases, for a total of 10,260, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
The number of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is 147. There have been 1,735 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, and 4,512 people have recovered.
Among the new deaths was an inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility who was in his 60s. He was the fourth inmate at that prison to have died of COVID-19.
Four deaths occurred in McKinley County, one in Cibola County, one in Luna County and one in San Juan County.
McKinley County added 22 new cases, San Juan County had 17 cases, Bernalillo County had 15 and Santa Fe County had four.
Five new cases were reported at the Otero County Processing Center.
