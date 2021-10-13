The state Department of Health reported 709 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Wednesday, as well as 14 additional deaths from COVID-19.
Santa Fe County reported 25 new cases; Bernalillo County reported 198; Doña Ana County, 76; and San Juan County, 61.
Six of the newly reported deaths were from Bernalillo County; two from Chaves County; two from Curry County; and one each from Lea, McKinley, Taos and Doña Ana counties.
The state's coronavirus death toll is now 4,899, while its total number of cases rose to 262,078.
As of Wednesday, 310 New Mexicans were hospitalized with the virus.
