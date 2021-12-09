New Mexico on Thursday recorded more than 700 coronavirus-related hospitalizations for the first time since Jan. 1, according to the state Department of Health.
Statewide, 716 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. The state also added 1,626 new cases and 14 more deaths.
Santa Fe County had 96 new cases. Other counties with the highest numbers of new cases were Bernalillo, with 493; Doña Ana, 216; Sandoval, 115; Chaves, 93; Valencia, 69; Luna, 51; and Eddy and San Juan, 49 each.
The deaths involved three people in McKinley County; two each in Otero and Valencia counties; and one each from Bernalillo, Chaves, Cibola, Doña Ana, Roosevelt, San Juan and Sierra counties.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths in New Mexico rose to 5,459, while the state's total number of cases during the pandemic reached 328,332.
Today we have over 75% vaccinated, a year ago we had like zero, are the vaccines and mask mandates really working?
You already know the answer.
Mask mandates, vaccine mandates not working??? Wow, Fauci said it would!!
Do the math. 80% of cases in 25% that are unvaccinated. 20% of cases are in The 80% vaccinated. Icu patients are even more skewed towards unvaccinated.
How many of the 700 are vaccinated/unvaccinated?
