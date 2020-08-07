New Mexico recorded six more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, including a Rio Arriba County woman in her 80s, to bring the statewide total to 675.
Three of the newly reported fatalities were in Doña Ana County, while the others occurred in Bernalillo and Lincoln counties.
New Mexico also added 197 cases of the novel coronavirus for a statewide total of 21,965, according to the Department of Health.
Doña Ana County, where the virus has been surging in recent weeks, had the largest number of new cases with 50. Bernalillo County added 32 cases and Santa Fe County had eight.
Nine additional infections were detected among federal inmates at the Cibola County Correctional Center, and one new case was reported at the Otero County Prison Facility.
The state said 132 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus. As of Friday, 9,166 people have recovered.
