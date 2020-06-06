State health officials reported five more deaths tied to COVID-19 and 129 new cases Saturday.
COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has killed 392 people statewide. In all, New Mexico has 8,800 confirmed cases, according to the state Department of Health.
Four of the new deaths were in McKinley County. The fifth was in San Juan County.
McKinley County added 40 cases, San Juan County had 29, Doña Ana County had 23 and Santa Fe County had one.
Five cases were detected among federal inmates at Otero County Prison Facility.
As of Saturday, 1,489 people in New Mexico had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 3,286 had recovered.
