State health officials announced 69 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday and five additional deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
New Mexico now has 7,689 cases and 356 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Four of the new deaths occurred in San Juan County: a man in his 60s, a woman in her 80s who was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington and two men in their 90s who lived in Life Care Center of Farmington. A McKinley County woman in her 80s also died.
McKinley County added 11 cases, bringing its total to 2,415. San Juan County had 19 cases for a total of 1,733. Bernalillo County had 12 cases for a total of 1,476. Santa Fe County had two cases for a total of 142.
Four cases were reported among federal inmates at Otero County Prison Facility. Overall, it has 112 cases — 70 among federal inmates and 42 among state prisoners.
As of Sunday, COVID-19 has hospitalized 1,317 people in New Mexico, with 182 current hospitalizations. The number of people who have recovered is 2,853.
