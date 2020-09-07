The state Department of Health reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico on Monday, including two in Santa Fe County. T{span}he 46 cases is the lowest daily number since early April.{/span}
The department also announced four additional deaths — two in McKinley County and one each in San Juan and Bernalillo counties — to bring the statewide total to 807.
Since the start of the pandemic in New Mexico in March, the state has reported 26,144 cases of COVID-19 and designated 13,604 as recovered. On Monday, 65 people were hospitalized.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.