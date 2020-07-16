New Mexico's recent surge in novel coronavirus cases continued Thursday as state health officials reported an additional 300 infections.
More than a third of the new cases occurred in Bernalillo County, the state's most populous, which added 103 cases. Doña Ana County reported 39 new cases, Lea County had 23, McKinley County had 20 and Santa Fe County had nine. In all, the state has 16,138 confirmed cases.
The state also reported that five more people have died in New Mexico of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, pushing the state's total to 562.
New deaths included a Bernalillo County woman in her 80s who was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center facility in Albuquerque, a Cibola County woman in her 70s who lived at the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants, a San Juan County woman in her 90s who was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington and two McKinley County women — one in her 40s and another in her 60s.
The state said 2,312 people have been hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 170 who are currently hospitalized. As of Thursday, 6,578 people had recovered.
