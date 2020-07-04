State health officials Saturday reported 291 additional cases of the novel coronavirus, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 13,063.
Bernalillo County, the state's most populous, added 79 cases, Doña Ana County had 56 and McKinley County had 34. Six infections were reported in Santa Fe County, according to the state Department of Health.
The state also reported two new deaths, both in McKinley County, bringing the total number of fatalities to 513.
Officials said 1,988 people in New Mexico have been hospitalized for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, since the pandemic began and 121 were currently hospitalized. As of Saturday, 5,845 had recovered.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.