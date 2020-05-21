State health officials said the number of novel coronavirus cases is now 6,472, with 163 new infections reported Thursday.
COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, has killed 294 people in New Mexico. There were 11 more deaths Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
Four fatalities occurred in Bernalillo County: a woman in her 70s who was a resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque, a woman in her 80s who lived at Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque, a man in his 80s who resided at The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque and a woman in her 90s who lived at The Village at Alameda.
McKinley County also had four deaths: a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s who was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup and a woman in her 90s who lived at the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.
The other deaths occurred in San Juan County: a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s who was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington and a man in his 80s who lived at Cedar Ridge Inn.
McKinley County added 39 cases, bringing its total to 2,044. San Juan County had 19 cases for a total of 1,451. Bernalillo County had 22 cases for a total of 1,273. Santa Fe County had one case for a total of 127.
Twenty cases were detected at the Otero County Prison Facility. Nineteen were state prisoners and one was a federal inmate. Overall, it had 79 cases.
Four cases were detected among federal detainees at the ICE Otero County Processing Center, bringing its total to 66.
As of Thursday, 1,139 people in New Mexico have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 205 who are currently in the hospital. Overall, 2,041 people have recovered.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.