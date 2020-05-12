State health officials announced 11 more deaths tied to COVID-19, including a Santa Fe County woman, and 143 more cases Tuesday.
The respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus has killed at least 219 people in New Mexico.
The state has 5,212 confirmed cases, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
A Santa Fe County woman in her 50s was among the new deaths. She was a resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque, had been hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
She was Santa Fe County's second COVID-19 fatality. The first was a woman in her 90s. Officials announced her death last week.
Other new deaths included five residents from McKinley County: a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 90s, who lived at Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
Three of the deaths occurred in San Juan County: a man in his 40s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s who was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
A Bernalillo County man in his 70s, who was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque, and a Bernalillo County woman in her 90s, who was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center, also died.
McKinley County added 43 new cases, bringing its total to 1,628. San Juan County had 42 cases for a total of 1,149. Bernalillo County had 25 cases for a total of 1,111.
The state also reported one case at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Otero County Processing Center in Chaparral. The facility has 31 overall. The ICE Torrance County Detention Facility has one case.
Santa Fe County had no new cases. Its total was 112.
As of Tuesday, 199 people were hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19 and 1,434 had recovered.
Bad headline. The woman who died in Santa Fe, was transferred to Santa Fe from Albuquerque. You have to dig into the story. Why doesn't the New Mexican just publish the NMDOH press release every afternoon? There's no new information or perspective in the New Mexican reporting.
