The Governor's Office on Thursday reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths, including a Santa Fe County man, bringing the state's total to 242.
There were 143 new cases of the novel coronavirus. New Mexico now has 5,503 confirmed cases, according to the state Department of Health.
As of Thursday, 209 people in New Mexico were hospitalized with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and 1,576 had recovered.
Among the new deaths was a Santa Fe County man in his 80s. He was a patient at Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque. He is the third Santa Fe County resident to die of COVID-19.
Six deaths occurred in McKinley County: a woman in her 20s, a man in his 30s, a man in his 70s who was a resident of Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup, a woman in her 80s who lived at Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup, another woman in her 80s and a woman in her 100s who was a resident of Little Sisters of the Poor.
Others deaths included a Bernalillo County man in his 70s, an Otero County woman in her 50s, a San Juan County man in his 90s who lived at Life Care Center of Farmington and a Socorro County woman in her 60s.
McKinley County added 52 cases, bringing its total to 1,730. San Juan County had 34 cases for a total of 1,237. Bernalillo County had 25 cases for a total of 1,149.
Officials detected three new cases at the Otero County Prison Facility. Overall, it has 24 cases. There are now a total of 66 cases among detainees held by federal authorities in New Mexico facilities.
Santa Fe County had no new cases. Its total was 113.
The CDC requires the death to be listed in the county/state of residence. Therefore, an earlier death in Santa Fe of a traveler from Arizona did not get listed as a death in Santa Fe County. I do believe it's misleading, however. Perhaps, they should include asterisks to more clearly define the death.
Still have not seen an explanation of why all three "Santa Fe County" covid-19 deaths were residents or patients of ABQ elderly care facilities but counted in local totals.
Agree. Misleading.
