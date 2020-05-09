State health officials reported 10 more deaths linked to COVID-19 and 105 new cases Saturday.
COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has killed 191 people in New Mexico.
The state has 4,778 confirmed cases, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
Five of the new deaths occurred in San Juan County: a woman in her 70s who was a patient at Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Farmington, a man in his 70s who was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington, a woman in her 80s who lived at Cedar Ridge Inn, a woman in her 80s who was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington and a man in his 80s who lived at Cedar Ridge Inn.
Four of the deaths were in McKinley County: a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and two men — one in his 80s and another in his 90s — who were residents at Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup.
A Bernalillo County man in his 40s also died. He was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
McKinley County added 48 cases, bringing its total to 1,508. Bernalillo County had 20 cases for a total of 1,050. San Juan County had 26 cases for a total of 1,015. Santa Fe County had no new cases. Its total was 110.
As of Saturday, 198 people were hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19 and 1,268 had recovered.
