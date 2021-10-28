New Mexico had a whopping 1,309 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, with 32 of the state's 33 counties reporting at least one, according to the state Department of Health.
Twelve additional virus-related deaths also were reported.
The counties with the largest numbers of new cases were Bernalillo, with 304; Doña Ana, with 200; San Juan, 167; McKinley, 87; Chaves, 63; and Grant, 54.
The deaths involved three people from Doña Ana County; two from Eddy County; and one each from Bernalillo, Chaves, Cibola, Lincoln, McKinley, San Juan and Taos counties.
As of Thursday, 424 people were hospitalized with virus complications in New Mexico.
The number of New Mexico residents who have died from COVID-19 complications rose to 5,039. The state has recorded 274,155 cases of the virus.
Maybe Devin Bent can mansplain why we are still going up in all measures with all the wonderful mandates and lockdowns MLG has done, while most all other states, with few to no restrictions are 60-80% down from August.
Why has the New Mexican stopped giving Covid numbers for Santa Fe county?
