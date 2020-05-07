Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has extended an emergency lockdown in Gallup until Sunday in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The current emergency order restricting business operations and out-of-town travelers will be extended until noon Sunday. Roads into Gallup remain closed for nonresidents. A travel restriction also continues to limit two people to each car.
Gallup residents have been instructed to stay home except for emergency trips, the Governor's Office said.
“I have no doubt that the actions we have taken together have helped turn the tide in our community and we will, in coming days and weeks, continue efforts in Gallup until we see positive results and until this virus is defeated,” Mayor Louis Bonaguidi said in a letter to Lujan Grisham, released by the Governor's Office.
The mayor also requested that Lujan Grisham require that face coverings be worn in the new order "while visiting essential businesses."
Bonaguidi said in the letter "this effort would help limit the spread of the virus in areas of significant community-based transmission."
Gallup serves as a regional trading hub in rural Native American territory, where businesses are sparse and where the worst outbreak of COVID-19 rages.
McKinley County, which includes Gallup, had 1,402 cases of the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, a number that accounts for 31 percent of all confirmed cases in the state. COVID-19 has killed 31 people from McKinley County, according to state data.
McKinley and neighboring San Juan County account for more than half the state’s deaths from COVID-19. Those areas include parts of the Navajo Nation, where COVID-19 is killing and infecting people at higher rates than the rest of the United States.
In response, Lujan Grisham first invoked the Riot Control Act last week to place the city on lockdown. The order is being enforced by New Mexico State Police and Gallup police, and the New Mexico National Guard is assisting "in a non-law enforcement capacity," according to the Governor's Office.
During a video conference call Thursday, Republicans again slammed Lujan Grisham for severe business restrictions and stay-at-home instructions meant to slow the spread of the virus.
On the call were GOP House leaders Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, and Rod Montoya, R-Farmington. They were joined by Española Mayor Javier Sanchez, Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block, Albuquerque City Councilor Brook Bassan, San Juan County Commissioner Jim Crowley and Doña Ana County Commissioner Isabella Solis.
The handful of local leaders bemoaned restrictions that have left many local governments in the state in the financial red, eyeing potential budget cuts in the weeks to come as some businesses teeter toward bankruptcy, Montoya said.
Montoya also criticized the lockdown in Gallup. “I think what the governor has done in Gallup is going to have ramifications for years to come," Montoya said.
“Quite frankly that really bothers me," he added. "The idea that Native Americans are being told to stay on the reservation — we haven’t heard that for 50 years,” adding his wife "is half-Navajo."
Farmington, where Montoya lives, is within San Juan County, one of the state's virus hot spots. The county has 921 confirmed cases of the virus and 62 people have died there after receiving a positive diagnosis.
Yet Montoya and other Republican leaders insist that keeping the state closed for business presents too much economic harm.
Sanchez echoed Thursday the concern shared by many other Republicans, arguing that small stores could have greater control over social distancing than larger stores such as Walmart or Lowe's, which have remained open as essential businesses under previous public health orders.
Last week, the governor announced that some business restrictions would be lifted, including allowing curbside services for retail shops not considered essential under previous public health orders and the reopening of golf courses.
