Three members of Congress and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, all Democrats, helped lead cheers Wednesday for the congressional passage of the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus relief bill.
The massive measure touches many agencies, professions and individuals and is designed to help the nation bounce back from the ravages of the pandemic and the economic crisis that came with it.
“I believe today is the beginning of the end for the pandemic,” said U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich.
The four — Heinrich, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Lujan Grisham — spoke during a Zoom news conference.
Lujan Grisham said this is what government assistance and partnership should look like. “This is exactly the investment that we have always deserved and we need more now than ever,” she said.
Republican members of Congress, however, didn’t vote for the bill, which passed 220-211 in the House. The bill, referred to as the American Rescue Plan Act, had already cleared the Senate.
Steve Pearce, chairman of the New Mexico Republican Party, called the measure “a travesty and a disappointment.”
Pearce said in a statement that too little of the money would go to coronavirus relief and too much would go for “payoffs to special interest groups and blue state governors.”
The new federal COVID-19 relief bill will support New Mexico in numerous ways, the Democrats said, citing one program after another. President Joe Biden considered the measure a vital part to the start of his administration.
The bill includes:
u At least $80 billion for coronavirus testing, genome sequencing, vaccine distribution, contact tracing, protective equipment and other items.
u $1,400 in direct payouts to low- and moderate-income people.
u $20 billion in emergency assistance for renters in financial difficulty.
u $9.9 billion to homeowners struggling to make payments.
u $25 billion for restaurant revitalization.
u $20 billion to tribal governments to combat the pandemic.
u $170 billion to help schools and colleges reopen for in-person classes.
u An increase from $2,000 to $3,000 for the child tax credit for children 6 to 16 years of age. For eligible younger children, the amount will be $3,600.
u $30 billion for public transit agencies.
u More than $5 billion for debt relief and assistance to farmers in minority groups.
Other services, needs, groups and programs that will receive money include mental health, emergency assistance for needy families, veterans, Medicaid services, emergency employment benefits, senior citizen nutrition, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, small businesses, community health centers, food processors, farmers markets, victims of domestic violence, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and many others.
The New Mexico representatives emphasized that broadband communication technology also would receive support and would help connect rural New Mexico. “You need to have connectivity in the rural areas,” Leger Fernandez said.
Lujan Grisham said providing broadband service to rural areas “really creates a level playing field” for them.
Luján said the bill would help make sure that children aren’t driven deeper into poverty. “This is going to help so many families across New Mexico,” he said.
Luján read a statement from U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., who didn’t attend the news conference. Haaland said “disparities that existed only got worse” for marginalized groups during the pandemic. “Everyone in our state deserves to feel whole again.”
And Leger Fernandez said the passage of the measure reflects a key point: “The government is working.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.