New Mexico’s front-line health care workers could receive a shot in the arm, literally, in their battle against the coronavirus by the end of the month.
State officials expect by mid- to late December a shipment of 17,500 doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, to be administered to health care workers, said Matt Nerzig, a spokesman for the Governor’s Office. The company has requested emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the shipment is pending based on the agency’s decision. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet Dec. 10 to discuss Pfizer’s request.
If approved, it would be the first vaccine for the coronavirus distributed in the U.S. It received approval for public use in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.
Nerzig said each dose constitutes one shot, and recipients would receive two doses, weeks apart. That means the first shipment would go to 8,750 workers. He said there will be no specific distribution timeline until after the FDA takes action.
“We expect the first shipment to arrive shortly after an [emergency use authorization] is granted,” Nerzig said.
New Mexico has had 102,862 known coronavirus cases and 1,673 deaths since the pandemic began.
In November, Pfizer selected New Mexico as one of four states to participate in a pilot delivery program for the vaccine, which it claims is more than 90 percent effective. Company representatives said the state was selected because of its combination of urban and rural areas, which can pose massive logistical problems in transporting the vaccine.
A key challenge the state will face is vaccine storage, as Pfizer’s version must be stored at 94 degrees below zero or colder. Nerzig said the shipments will arrive in a thermal shipper that “extends the ultra-cold conditions needed to maintain the vaccine’s efficacy,” and similar storage facilities have been established in key locations throughout the state.
During the Nov. 24 special session, the Legislature approved $10 million for the Department of Health to use for vaccine distribution and other coronavirus-related expenses.
Pfizer, which is working with German biotech firm BioNTech, is one of three companies that released findings regarding a COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna announced last month its vaccine was 94.5 percent effective in preventing the coronavirus in clinical trials. AstraZeneca later reported its vaccine was 70 percent effective.
