New Mexico will end its county-by-county color code system once 60 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday.
Nearly 42 percent of New Mexicans already have been inoculated against the coronavirus.
State health officials expect to have 60 percent of the population fully vaccinated by the end of June.
"We are conquering COVID," Lujan Grisham said during an online news briefing.
"It will be a lifelong journey but we should always be winning against COVID and in fact New Mexico is," she added.
Dr. David Scrase, the state's human services secretary, said the state will change its health mandate guidelines to reflect new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which, among other things, will allow residents to bike, jog or walk outside without having to wear a mask if they are fully vaccinated.
The state's seven-day rolling average of new infections is 199, just above its goal of 168.
"We've entered a new plateau," Scrase said, noting the state's caseload has dropped dramatically since its peak this past winter.
As of Wednesday, 57.5 percent of New Mexicans have been partially vaccinated and nearly 900,000 residents have registered to get the vaccine, Dr. Tracie Collins, the state's health secretary, said.
"We really are in the home stretch," Lujan Grisham said.
