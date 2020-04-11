Churches, mosques and synagogues must now abide by the state's public health order banning mass gatherings to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Saturday.
Houses of worship were previously exempt from the rule preventing more than five people in a confined space.
Most congregations had already canceled in-person services. Many churches are livestreaming or broadcasting Easter services, while synagogues helped host Passover from home.
“We know that you want to practice your faith, as you should. But this year we must remember that home is holy. The best thing you can do for your community is to stay there,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
The move came as the Governor's Office announced another death and 86 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the state's total to 1,174 cases.
A San Juan County man in his 70s died. He was hospitalized prior to his death, which is the state's 20th related to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, according to a news release from state officials.
As of Saturday, there were 78 hospitalizations. The release said 235 people have recovered from the virus.
Quay County announced its first case Saturday, meaning 26 of the state's 33 counties have confirmed cases.
Santa Fe County added two cases for a total of 74. McKinley County saw a jump of 27 cases for a total of 140. Sandoval County added 22 new cases for a total of 199. Bernalillo County, the state's most populous, had a little over one-third of the state's total cases at 422.
The Department of Health detected community spread in Bernalillo, Doña Ana, McKinley, Otero, Sandoval, San Juan and Santa Fe counties and is investigating cases with no known exposure, according to the release.
So, people can go to the grocery store but they can’t go to church.
God loves a plague.
I see a First Amendment case.
Good luck with that, fool.
Is that because you’re a paranoid nut bag?
As a Christian and an American, I fully support Social Distancing and/or Self Quarantine during this daunting transitional period in American -and World- History.
For years I've taught: Church is not a building - a physical location. Collectively, -even separated- are The Body of Christ. Always recalling, "Where two or more are gathered in my name, I am in their midst." Revelations 3:Seven is Now. Daniel 12:1 is here.
You’re quoting mad John of Patmos? Seriously?
