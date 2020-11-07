For the second straight day, New Mexico recorded 1,287 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, matching its single-day record.
The state has reported 53,671 infections and 1,104 deaths since the pandemic began.
The surge in infections has left New Mexico short on hospital beds.
The number of patients hospitalized for the disease increased to 441, up from 402 on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
On Saturday, 80 percent of the state's intensive care beds and 77 percent of its general hospital beds were filled.
Health officials also reported 16 additional COVID-related deaths, including a Taos County man in his 50s.
Bernalillo County added seven fatalities, Sandoval County had two and Chaves, Doña Ana, Eddy, Lea, Sierra and Valencia counties each had one.
Bernalillo County also had the largest number of new infections with 325.
Santa Fe County recorded 65 additional cases, while Doña Ana County had 206, McKinley County had 77, Sandoval and San Juan counties both had 71, Lea County had 57 and Chaves County had 56.
The Roswell Correctional Center reported 66 new cases.
