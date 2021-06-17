The masks are off for vaccinated young athletes in New Mexico.
The Governor's Office announced Thursday fully vaccinated youth can forego wearing face masks while on the field of play, effectively immediately — a decision many coaches, administrators and athletes applauded.
The decision comes as the high school sports season for the 2020-21 school year is coming to an end and other youth sports and activities are beginning to ramp up for the summer.
When Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham opened all schools in January, she also allowed high school sports to begin play, with the provision all athletes would wear masks. That has been the case since competition began in March.
Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor's press secretary, wrote in an email all athletic participants ages 3 and older who are not fully vaccinated still must wear masks at all times. Also, youth sports associations and the New Mexico Activities Association, which governs athletics and activities for secondary schools, will track vaccination attestations of all participants.
She added an athlete is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or after the single shot by Johnson & Johnson. Currently, the state offers vaccines for residents ages 12 and up.
NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez said member schools are responsible for accumulating and maintaining a list of vaccinated participants. She said she communicated with the athletic directors of each school about a week ago to compile lists of vaccinated athletes for all spring sports — baseball, golf, softball, tennis, and track and field. Marquez, who said she has received multiple phone calls and emails regarding the use of face masks by athletes, called the state's decision a step in the right direction.
"It is a step forward and it is coming from the Governor's Office, and we will abide by the governor's mandates," Marquez said. "I think the athletic directors and the coaches are looking forward to the day that we are 100 percent back to normal."
High school sports are quickly coming to an end for the recently completed school year.
Thursday saw all Class 1A track and field teams conclude their season at their state meet in Albuquerque, and the 2A and 3A meets are set for Friday and Saturday. Only eight teams remain in the state team tennis championships that will conclude Saturday, and the eight-team brackets in each class of the state baseball and softball tournaments will be announced Saturday.
The state golf tournament is set for Monday, and the Class 4A and 5A state track meet is scheduled for June 25-26.
Larry Chavez, the incoming superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools who currently oversees athletics for the district, said it took Santa Fe High and Capital about a day to create their lists of vaccinated athletes because only Santa Fe High's boys tennis team is still playing and a handful track and field athletes will compete at next week's state track meet. He said the district is working on its list of vaccinated athletes for fall and winter sports, even if the state amends its public health order to the point where a list might be moot.
"It's always better to be proactive and be ahead of the game, rather than trying to play catch-up," Chavez said. "We're definitely willing to provide the numbers and get information out to our families, our student-athletes and to our coaches so everybody is on the same page is prepared for whatever changes come in the future."
Daniel Wendland, the athletic director and assistant track coach for Santa Fe Waldorf School, said the way the NMAA is handling the the mandate essentially calls for an honor system among school administrators, which he said makes him wary. He said the process makes it easy for schools to get away with lying about athlete vaccinations, which undermines the efforts of schools that are following the state's guidance.
"I just like clear guidance, that's it," Wendland said. "There should be no gray area, but maybe you can't get that."
Augustin Ruiz, the head baseball coach at St. Michael's, said 13 of his 15 varsity players are vaccinated as the Horsemen prepare for the Class 3A state tournament that begins next week. He added it has been difficult to keep his players compliant with the NMAA's mask-wearing rules, which require the coverings over the nose and mouth.
During a game against Las Vegas Robertson earlier this week, the percentage of players from both teams adhering fully to the rules was about 25 percent.
"The last two weeks, it has been a battle … to have guys keep them on, especially during practice," Ruiz said. "I have to warn them and remind them I'm still wearing mine. I know I don't agree with it, but we have to do it regardless of whether you like it or not."
During the Class 1A track meet, many athletes participated with masks below their nose or even on their chins alongside other competitors who adhered to the rules. Marquez said the state's policy change came too late for the association to enforce at the 1A meet, but she said it will be reflected in Friday's and Saturday's meets. Marquez defended how the 1A meet was conducted.
"We did the best we could in 100-degree weather to make sure kids were safe," Marquez said.
Waldorf thrower and hurdler Andres Gonzales said the NMAA should just finish the year with its previous mask guidelines because it's the fairest way to do it. He said he doesn't like competing with the mask because it affects his breathing, but it should be the same for all competitors. He followed the rules while competing in the shot put, discus and 300-meter hurdles at the state meet.
"I had a friend who was running [in an 800-meter race earlier in the season] and the first-place person had the mask completely off, then he put it back on," Gonzales said. "I mean, he knew what he was doing. It is just frustrating. I mean, at this point, it is against the rules, and people just need to respect what everyone is doing and be on the same level."
