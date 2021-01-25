New Mexico health officials reported 494 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, the lowest daily count since mid-October in the early days of a fall and winter surge that saw a record number of new cases surpassing 3,600 one day in mid-November.
Bernalillo County, with 143 cases, was the only county in triple digits Monday. Santa Fe County had 19 new cases.
The state also announced 12 new deaths from COVID-19, including a man in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The county's death toll from the illness stands at 111 since the start of the pandemic in March.
Nearly 170,000 New Mexicans have tested positive for the virus — out of 2.25 million tests performed — with 8,864 confirmed cases in Santa Fe County.
Almost 96,000 patients in the state have recovered from the illness, health officials reported, and about 11,600 have been hospitalized.
The current number of hospitalizations was not available Monday, the state said in a news release.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.