New Mexico's COVID-19 hospitalizations rose significantly, according to the Department of Health's Tuesday update.
The state said 112 people were hospitalized in its Monday report, but the number rose to 130 on Tuesday. In addition the state said 12 more people had succumbed to the disease.
Since the crisis began, 4,039 New Mexicans have died.
Just over 41 percent of the state is fully vaccinated.
Santa Fe County reported eight new cases. Its current positivity rate, according to the state, is 1.67.
