The state's COVID-19 case count rose by 214, with three deaths reported Tuesday.
The Department of Health said a woman in her 90s from Bernalillo County, a man in his 50s from McKinley County and a man in his 80s from San Juan County died from COVID-related issues. The number of New Mexicans who have succumbed to the disease stands at 658.
The state said Bernalillo County had 67 cases, with 34 in Doña Ana and 23 in Lea County, which now has the sixth-highest total in the state.
Santa Fe County reported five cases and has topped the 600-case threshold, at 602.
Since March, New Mexico has seen 21,340 cases.
The state said 133 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 8,685 people are listed as having recovered.
