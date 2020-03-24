New Mexico's COVID-19 numbers have hit triple figures.
The state Department of Health said New Mexico now has 100 confirmed positive tests. Two more were announced in Santa Fe County, which now has 14.
Five of the new cases were in Bernalillo County, with three in Doña Ana County, four in San Juan County and one new cases in Curry, Cibola and McKinley counties. Statewide, those testing positive ranged from their 20s to their 80s.
The cases are the first for Cibola and Curry counties. Thirteen of the state's 33 counties now have positive tests.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
