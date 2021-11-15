New Mexico's COVID-19 seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested — has jumped to 12.9 percent, the state Health Department reported Monday.
The state released a three-day count that included weekend numbers plus Monday, with New Mexico adding 3,712 cases and 22 deaths.
Bernalillo County accounted for 1,009 cases. There were 580 in San Juan County, 566 in Doña Ana County and 241 in Otero County.
Santa Fe County had 146 cases. Its positivity rate from Oct. 28 to Nov. 8 is 6.83 percent, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
The state said 498 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Overall, 5,191 have died from the virus.
More than one-third of the fatalities reported Monday were from Bernalillo County. Three of the dead came from Chaves County.
New Mexico's average case rate per 100,000 people has increased by 48 percent over a 14-day period, according to the New York Times and is one of the highest rates in the nation. Its hospitalizations have increased by 17 percent in a two-week period.
New Mexico also has two counties — San Juan and Grant — among the nation's leaders in average daily cases per 100,000 people.
Of the just over 400 people who have died from COVID-19 in New Mexico since the end of August, only 4 were vaccinated but had other health issues that contributed to the disease's effects. The rest, 96%, were people who chose remain unvaccinated.
I don't care about that 96%. Not one bit.
