New Mexico's COVID-19 cases rose by 202 on Tuesday, with three additional deaths.
The Department of Health reported the deaths — a woman in her 50s from Luna County; a man in his 40s from McKinley County and a man in his 40s from San Juan County — bringing the state's overall number to 693.
The state also said 50 new cases in Doña Ana County, 36 in Bernalillo County and 33 in Lea County drove the daily totals Tuesday. In all, the state has seen 22,643 COVID-19 cases. There are 134 people hospitalized and 9,612 listed as having recovered.
Congregate care facilities also continue to be a worrisome area for officials. As of Tuesday, 56 long-term and acute care facilities have reported cases among residents or staff in the past 28 days.
