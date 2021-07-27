The state Department of Health on Tuesady reported New Mexico has moved past the 4,400 mark in COVID-19 deaths.
New Mexico added 242 new coronavirus cases to its count, with Rio Arriba and Santa Fe counties accounting for 10 and nine cases, respectively.
The two deaths — a Bernalillo County man in his 40s and a Lea County man in his 60s — brought the state's fatality count to 4,402 since the crisis began in the spring of 2020.
New Mexico has vaccinated 64.5 percent of its adult population, with 72.5 percent having received at least once shot.
