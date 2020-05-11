New Mexico's COVID-19 numbers continued to swell Monday.

Department of Health officials reported the state has reached the 5,000 mark in COVID-19 cases, with the majority of the new numbers coming from San Juan and McKinley counties.

San Juan County reported 73 cases; McKinley 63. The state also reported 11 cases at the ICE Otero County Processing Center in Chaparral. The facility has 30 overall.

Eight deaths were reported Monday — four in McKinley County, two from Bernalillo County, one from Cibola County and one from Socorro County. Seven of the individuals had been hospitalized.

New Mexico has reported 5,069 cases, with 208 deaths related to COVID-19. As of Monday, there are 207 people hospitalized and 1,300 listed as recovered.

One new cases was reported from Santa Fe County. In all, the county has reported 112 cases.

David Martinez
David Martinez

Less tested, and more positive results, not good for any curve flattening:

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1593771/?utm_source=showcase&utm_campaign=visualisation/1593771

Robert Bartlett

And the significance of 5,000 is what?

Craig Meyer

Well, it's higher than 4,000 and lower than 6,000. It's just the number today. There will be a whole lot more before this is over especially now that so many deep thinkers have decided it's not really a problem.

