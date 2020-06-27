New cases of the novel coronavirus are trending upward again in New Mexico, with another 209 infections reported Saturday, including eight in Santa Fe County.
It was the third day in a row that state health officials reported over 200 newly confirmed cases. The daily average had been below 200 until the past couple of days, according to statistics released by the state Department of Health.
New Mexico now has 11,619 cases and 491 deaths, including two Saturday — one in Cibola County and another in San Juan County.
San Juan County added 78 cases, Bernalillo County had 37, Doña Ana County had 24 and McKinley County had 23.
The state also said another inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility tested positive for the virus.
As of Saturday, 122 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. Overall, 1,851 had been hospitalized since the pandemic began, and 5,251 had recovered.
