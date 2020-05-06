Santa Fe County has had its first death related to COVID-19.
The state Department of Health identified a “COVID-19 death of a female in her 90s from Santa Fe County that was unfortunately mislabeled due to a clerical error. We regret the mistake,” Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said in an email.
Though she did not identify the woman, Sackett said she was “from Santa Fe County and was a resident of Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque.”
On Tuesday, Santa Fe resident Kay Lockridge said her partner, 90-year-old Roslyn K. “Roz” Pulitzer of Santa Fe, had died April 30 of pneumonia related to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Lockridge said an official at Advanced Health Care told her on April 22 that Pulitzer, then a resident of the center, had tested positive for the virus.
Pulitzer, a longtime activist and photographer, was later transferred to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque after having spent most of April at Advanced Health Care. She died at the hospital.
Lockridge said Pulitzer had fallen at home Feb. 24 and was then in and out of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and a rehab center before being transferred to Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque for treatment.
A number of patients and staff members at that center have tested positive for the virus.
Lockridge said Wednesday afternoon that she had not yet heard from anyone from the state or the health care center or hospital confirming Pulitzer is a COVID-19 fatality.
As of Tuesday afternoon, New Mexico had 4,138 confirmed cases of the virus and 162 deaths related to COVID-19.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.