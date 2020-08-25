Safety is of heightened importance for New Mexico colleges and universities as they open their campuses for the 2020-21 year.
Protecting the health of students and staff in the coronavirus era was the overriding component in reopening plans unveiled to the Legislative Education Study Committee on Wednesday afternoon.
Most colleges described to legislators their need to significantly cut back on in-person instruction, opting for strictly online or hybrid classes, and accentuated guidelines and protocols to deal with any potential outbreaks of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Ricky Serna, deputy Cabinet secretary for the state’s Higher Education Department, said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made just over $4 million available Monday to help institutions transition to online learning.
Serna said the state's colleges collaborated with the department to establish guidelines to help develop reopening plans. Among them:
- Limiting in-person staffing to 25 percent and managing the flow of traffic in a building.
- Establishing an on-campus point of contact to help the state Department of Health with contact tracing.
- Regular screening for students, faculty and staff.
- Eliminating double occupancy in dormitories and residence halls, as well as indoor dining.
“This essentially gives the general public a sense of what the higher education community was expected to consider and the provisions they would be asked to put in place to ensure that students were going to be safe when they interacted with campuses,” Serna said.
University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes said the university has ensured peak traffic on campus will be no more than 1,100 students. UNM, which started classes last week, also is offering 78 percent of its classes this semester fully online; only 4 percent will be held exclusively with in-person instruction.
Stokes said one problem the university faces is a lack of testing capacity, so it has established a priority list to determine who will be served.
“We’ve set up a testing tent for students who have been exposed or are dealing with symptoms,” Stokes said. “We have had to recognize the issues with supply chain is affecting the nation and affecting New Mexico in particular.”
New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu said the college, which started classes Aug. 19, will have only 11.2 percent of its undergraduate classes and 4.9 percent of graduate classes completely in person, compared to more than 70.4 percent and 23.8 percent, respectively, for 2019-20.
Arvizu said NMSU also received $14 million through the CARES Act, with half going to students in the form of emergency aid grants. The rest went to institutional costs, with $4 million allocated for sanitization expenses, expansion of information technology, and professional training to help instructors transition to remote learning.
“I can’t overly stress the personal accountability and expectations for ourselves and for others,” Arvizu said. “We put that into our code of conduct for our students. We are certainly not going to blame students for anything that we have to do. This is an experiment and we hope students come along with us. They’ve been positive in their approach so far.”
