The nexus of New Mexico's COVID-19 battle is increasingly turning to its two most populous counties.
Bernalillo County and Doña Ana County headed the state's COVID-19 report Monday, with Doña Ana (82) and Bernalillo (59) reporting more than half of the state's total of 264.
Bernalillo County, centered in Albuquerque, now has 3,134 cases — the second-highest in the state, behind McKinley County, where a massive outbreak in the spring and early summer has begun to ebb. Doña Ana County, which had relatively few cases in the early months of the crisis, now has the state's fourth-highest number of cases (1,487) and has seen soaring increases in the past several weeks.
Santa Fe County reported three cases Monday, putting its overall number at 341.
In addition, the state Department of Health said three more people have died from COVID-19 — a woman in her 80s from Chaves County; a woman in her 50s from McKinley County and a man in his 90s from San Juan County. The state has reported 548 deaths related to the respiratory disease.
The Department of Health said 172 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a figure that could include people from out of state. It also said 6,363 people have recovered.
And the CDC reports today that NM is at 97% of normal, average deaths so far this year.
