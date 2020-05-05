State health officials reported six more deaths related to COVID-19 and 107 new cases Tuesday.
New Mexico had 4,138 confirmed cases, with 162 fatalities, according to a news release from the state Department of Health.
New deaths included a man in his 90s who was a resident at the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque, two McKinley County men — one in his 50s and another in his 70s — a man in his 80s who was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington, a woman in her 80s, also a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn, and a San Juan County woman in her 80s.
McKinley County added 43 cases, bringing its total to 1,274. Bernalillo County had 21 cases for a total of 963. San Juan County added 25 cases for a total of 806. Santa Fe County had no new cases. Its total is 108.
As of Tuesday, 178 people in New Mexico were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 964 had recovered.
