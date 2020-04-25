The Governor's Office announced nine more deaths Saturday related to COVID-19 and 139 new cases, bringing the state's total to 2,660.
Five of the deaths were residents of Life Care Center in Farmington, which included two women in their 80s, two men in their 80s and man in his 90s.
A San Juan County woman in her 60s died in the hospital. A Catron County woman in her 50s also died in the hospital.
Two people from Sandoval County — a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s — died in the hospital. Both had underlying health conditions.
This brings the number of deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19 to 93, the Governor's Office said Saturday in a news release.
More than 47 percent of people who have contracted the virus are Native American, a group that makes up only 10 percent of New Mexico's population, according to the state's interactive digital dashboard.
McKinley County surpassed Bernalillo County in the number of cases, adding 69 for a total of 708. Positive cases in McKinley County account for more than 26 percent of all cases in the state.
Bernalillo County, which has nine times the population of McKinley County, added 19 cases for a total of 670. San Juan County added 15 cases for a total of 435.
Union County had its first confirmed case Saturday.
Santa Fe added one case for a total of 95.
As of Saturday, 161 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 632 had recovered.
