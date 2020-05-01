State health officials reported eight more deaths related to COVID-19 and 104 new cases Friday.
COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has killed 131 people in New Mexico, while the number of confirmed cases in the state climbed to 3,513, according to a news release from the Department of Health.
Four of the new deaths were residents of congregant or acute-care living facilities: A man in his 70s who lived at Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque, two women who were residents of Life Care Center of Farmington — one in her 70s and one in her 80s — and a woman in her 90s who was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
Other deaths included a man in his 60s from McKinley County, a man in his 40s from Sandoval County, a woman in her 80s from Sandoval County and a woman in her 70s from San Juan County.
McKinley County added 37 cases, bringing its total to 1,064. Bernalillo County had 21 cases for a total of 830. San Juan County added 16 cases for a total of 637. Santa Fe County had no new cases. Its total was 100.
As of Friday, 159 people in New Mexico were hospitalized with COVID-19, while 785 had recovered.
