State health officials reported eight more deaths related to COVID-19 and 104 new cases Friday.

COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has killed 131 people in New Mexico, while the number of confirmed cases in the state climbed to 3,513, according to a news release from the Department of Health.

Four of the new deaths were residents of congregant or acute-care living facilities: A man in his 70s who lived at Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque, two women who were residents of Life Care Center of Farmington — one in her 70s and one in her 80s — and a woman in her 90s who was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

Other deaths included a man in his 60s from McKinley County, a man in his 40s from Sandoval County, a woman in her 80s from Sandoval County and a woman in her 70s from San Juan County.

McKinley County added 37 cases, bringing its total to 1,064. Bernalillo County had 21 cases for a total of 830. San Juan County added 16 cases for a total of 637. Santa Fe County had no new cases. Its total was 100.

As of Friday, 159 people in New Mexico were hospitalized with COVID-19, while 785 had recovered.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.