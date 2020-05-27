State health officials on Wednesday reported four more deaths tied to COVID-19 and 127 new cases, including four in Santa Fe County.
COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has killed 329 people in New Mexico.
The total number of confirmed cases increased to 7,252, according to the state Department of Health.
The new deaths included a Bernalillo County woman in her 80s who was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque, two McKinley County men — one in his 20s and the other in his 50s — and a San Juan County man in his 60s.
McKinley County added 33 cases, bringing its total to 2,270. San Juan County had 37 cases for a total of 1,642. Bernalillo County had 24 cases for a total of 1,383. With four newly confirmed cases, Santa Fe County's total increased to 137.
Two cases were reported among federal inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility. Overall, 96 inmates had tested positive for the virus — 54 federal inmates and 42 state prisoners.
One case was detected among federal detainees held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Torrance County Detention Facility, bringing its total to 17.
As of Wednesday, 1,282 people have been hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19, with 210 currently hospitalized. The number of people who had recovered was 2,638.
And last I checked, 68% o the deaths are people over 70, and 90% of those had co-morbidities, a very selective disease......and:https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/data-cdc-estimates-covid-19-mortality-rate/275-fc43f37f-6764-45e3-b615-123459f0082b?fbclid=IwAR0_F8gI_-rh4s0A3UIEJyVNJUTwOeVtb21vzy52nniCa7H7hmN40EBG9_0
