State health officials on Thursday announced 207 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and five more deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
The state has had a total of 11,192 cases and 485 deaths.
The new deaths included a man in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque; a man in his 80s from McKinley County; two men from San Juan County, one in his 50s and one in his 70s who was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington; and a woman in her 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of BeeHive Homes of Farmington.
Among the new cases were 37 in McKinley County, 18 in San Juan County and 60 in Bernalillo County — the counties with the highest numbers of cases in the state. Doña Ana County, with the fourth-highest number of infections, had 46 new cases Thursday.
Santa Fe County had three new cases, bringing its total to 206, with 79 in the 87507 ZIP code, which has become a coronavirus hot spot, according to the state Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard.
