State health officials announced Friday that 11 more people had died from COVID-19 and 164 new cases of the illness had been confirmed, bringing New Mexico's total number of confirmed cases to 5,662.
There were no new cases in Santa Fe County.
The additional COVID-19 fatalities brought the state's total to 253. Among the deaths were a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The man was a resident of the Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque.
Six of the deaths were in McKinley County: a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 50s who was a resident of the Dungarvin New Mexico facility in Gallup, a man in his 60s who was a resident of Sundance Care Home in Gallup, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s.
The three remaining deaths were in San Juan County: a woman in her 50s and two women in their 80s who were residents of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.
McKinley County reported 57 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, while San Juan County reported 37 new cases. The counties have had the state's worst outbreaks of the illness, with a combined total of 3,061 cases.
The new cases included seven people in the state who are in the custody of federal agencies, bringing the total number of cases among federal detainees to 74.
Previously reported numbers included three cases that were duplicates and two cases that were not confirmed by a laboratory, the state said in a news release. The errors were corrected.
As of Friday, 223 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, and 49 patients were on ventilators.
