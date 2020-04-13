Just over a month after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced New Mexico’s first few cases of COVID-19 and declared a state of emergency, the Department of Health said 1,345 residents have tested positive so far for the virus that causes the respiratory disease.
The state reported 107 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, including over 70 in San Juan and McKinley counties, where many of New Mexico’s Navajo people live. Those two counties now have a combined 364 positives — more than a quarter of the state’s total cases.
The five deaths reported Monday by the Department of Health were all in San Juan County.
The state has not yet provided a racial or ethnic breakdown of coronavirus patients, but Lujan Grisham said over the weekend that more than a quarter were in Native American communities. Tripp Stelnicki, spokesman for the governor, said the administration is “working to get that data posted.”
Santa Fe County on Monday reported the first COVID-19 case in the county jail after an inmate tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday. The man first complained of feeling ill in late March, a news release said. At that time, he tested negative for the virus. He was tested again April 7 following further complaints of symptoms.
County officials said in the news release authorities have begun “the process of contact tracing, in order to determine all interactions the positive inmate had with other inmates and staff. All inmates who may have had contact with the person in question have been moved to a single cell quarantine pod within the facility.”
The state Department of Health tested 41 people — 33 inmates and eight staff members — at the jail Monday. While county officials await those results, “The facility is currently being thoroughly disinfected and staff members tested have been sent home to wait for the results of the tests,” the news release said.
The Department of Health reported one newly confirmed case of the novel coronavirus Monday in Santa Fe County. County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said Monday night the county reported the case in the jail to the Department of Health on Sunday.
The single new case in Santa Fe County follows a trend in recent days — a sign residents are “taking seriously the governor’s orders to stay home and stay safe,” Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said.
Webber said 18 members of the Santa Fe Fire Department reported exposure to a COVID-19 patient, but none of them tested positive for the coronavirus.
“In general, we have to give a lot of credit to the people of Santa Fe,” Webber said in a virtual news conference Monday. “Our cases are very low.”
Santa Fe County, with a population of about 150,000, has reported 76 cases of the novel coronavirus.
Webber also had words of caution about the low numbers: All predictions suggest the state and city are “nowhere near the peak of our caseload,” he said.
Health care and political leaders say New Mexico’s peak in COVID-19 cases could be between a week and more than a month away.
New Mexico now has 31 confirmed deaths from the illness. Most were people who had underlying medical conditions.
The five deaths reported Monday in San Juan County included two women and one man in their 80s, one man in his 70s and a man in his 40s. All had underlying medical issues and had been hospitalized.
There were 87 patients hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19 on Monday, the Health Department said.
The department said 304 people in the state have recovered from the illness, which causes a fever, coughing, muscle pain, shortness of breath and a loss of appetite, among other symptoms.
But many people with no symptoms could be carrying the virus without knowing it, the governor and state health leaders have warned.
The governor again urged New Mexico residents to stay home, self-isolate and only go out when absolutely necessary.
“As we reached the one-month anniversary of New Mexico’s first COVID-19 case this weekend, it remains more important than ever that New Mexicans stay home,” the governor posted on her Facebook page. “The painful truth is that we cannot fully reopen the state before the federal government establishes widespread testing.”
Webber, in his talk earlier in the day, expressed concern that people are still shopping in groups at big box retailers and grocery stores or are visiting stores just to congregate.
“We are hearing some concerns about big box stores turning into places where people socialize and there may not be metering [of customers] the way the government ordered,” he said. “We are going to double back on places where we see and hear about folks not taking this seriously.
“It’s very hard for people to stay home … when we’re all used to person-to-person, face-to-face experiences,” the mayor added. “But we need discipline, we need to stay the course on this.”
There is a lot of focus on these numbers. But it is worth remembering that we don't have a good idea of what the real numbers are. Testing has been limited. Some people may have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. So the real numbers might be 10 times, or 100 times, or even 1000 times higher than the official numbers being reported.
The vast majority of new positives are now in San Juan and McKinley. Nine new ones in Sandoval. Only 6 new cases in the other Northern NM counties. We've done a very good job at flattening the growth but let's not blow it.
Here's the press release.
https://www.governor.state.nm.us/2020/04/13/updated-new-mexico-covid-19-cases-now-at-1345-five-additional-deaths/
"One" new case in Santa Fe County (population 150,000), 1 new case yesterday, 3 cases the day before, and 2 new cases the day before that. Just sayin'.
Thanks for the positive input John. Much appreciated. I'm sure we are all overreacting and should probably impeach the Governor, open the malls and bars, open the school as well. More deaths will be on the horizon but as long as you are ok with it then so be it.
Read the press release. It comes directly from your governor. What part of that don't you understand?
John. Let me guess. Wisconsin roots. Right?
John. Let me guess. Roots are in Wisconsin? Right?
I’ve lived in NM for 15 years. What’s your point?
Well the numbers keep climbing here in NM. More information or data for us to digest. Some of us will complain about our liberties and constitutional rights being violated. For those who believe it is time to back to work, go the play grounds, open the bars, and run free in the malls, I will have to say we are far from getting over the curve. Old, young, rich or poor, we are all targets. Take care of each other and have respect as we fight through this crisis.
The numbers are climbing in the northwest corner of the state. New Mexico isn't one big nail you hit with the same hammer.
I'm grateful that we have an excellent governor right now who is smart and applying the best science to our pandemic problem. She has good people working for her and she is committed to getting this solved. Too bad none of that is true of President Don Trump. The states are truly on their own. Remember, never vote for someone who hates government to run government.
