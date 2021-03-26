It's been a year since Dawna McNiel has had a chance to sit near her mother in a Las Cruces long-term care facility and talk about mother-daughter things.
That should change Saturday, when she has an appointment to see her mother, 91-year-old J.J. Bartlett, at Heritage Assisted Living and Adult Day Care in Las Cruces. Visits are in such demand that owner Trevas Younger has set them up by appointment, as recommended by the state.
"It doesn't mean that it's an open-up free-for-all," Younger said of the relaxed rules. "But it's exciting."
McNiel was making plans Thursday for her visit to her mother.
"I may take her a special cup of coffee," McNiel said. "Her grandkids, great-grandkids and my husband and I are my mother's world."
The state of New Mexico announced Wednesday the coronavirus pandemic had cooled enough that for now, at least, more visits to residents of long-term care centers will be allowed. The state added outside visits are preferred, but some indoor visits will be accepted based on room size and the number of people involved.
For most of the past year, the state has allowed only minimal in-person visits, such as for end-of-life situations. But early this month, it loosened the restrictions somewhat, and it relaxed them more Wednesday by unhitching restrictions from county COVID-19 positivity rates.
The loosened restrictions came as coronavirus vaccinations added up and virus cases and deaths generally trended down.
New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez announced last month that all 309 nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state had held their first coronavirus vaccination clinic for staff and residents by late January, and most had received their second round of shots as well.
But cases are still emerging in some long-term care centers.
On Thursday, the state Department of Health reported recent cases at 25 facilities, including two in Santa Fe. The data showed three recent patient infections and 14 staff infections at the Santa Fe Care Center, as well as one death. An outbreak at Pacifica Senior Living was more severe, with 15 cases among patients, 15 among staff and seven deaths.
A recent outbreak at Princeton Place, a facility in Albuquerque, led to hundreds of cases and 28 deaths, the state data showed.
David Morgan, a spokesman for the Department of Health, said the Pacifica outbreak began March 4.
While the vaccines help prevent severe cases of COVID-19, they don't guard against all infections.
"Vaccinated people can still become infected," Morgan wrote in an email, "although the vaccines are very effective at preventing symptomatic disease and severe illness. This is why CDC recommends that everyone continue to practice other prevention measures such as wearing a mask and avoiding crowded spaces regardless of vaccination status.
"[Long-term care] residents do have the right to decline vaccination," Morgan added, "but few have done so."
Heritage Assisted Living, where McNiel's mother lives, was not on the list of facilities with recent outbreaks.
McNiel said she took her mother to the doctor once during the pandemic but otherwise has had highly restricted visits at the center.
"I saw her through the window yesterday," McNiel said Thursday.
In Albuquerque, 86-year-old Marilyn Adams, with her dog, Rusty, said she looks forward to visits from family members. Also, Adams said, "it's nice to be doing group activities again."
Adams assumes Rusty will be happy, too. "Y'know, Rusty was not a people dog at all until we came here," she said. They live at the Watermark at Cherry Hills, which also has had no recent cases.
Encouraging data has contributed to gradually easing restrictions. Five counties — Catron, Union, Sierra, Socorro and Los Alamos — have coronavirus positivity rates of less than 1 percent.
Caveats are numerous. Generally, social distancing will continue. So will mask-wearing and the emphasis on hand-washing. If a coronavirus outbreak takes place, the in-person visits will be put on hold for a time.
But communal dining and other social activities are permitted with masks and by participants keeping an adequate distance from one another.
"Oh, man, you just can't even put into words how this has affected residents here and everywhere," said Marcy Reames, director of sales with Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque. It's been a hard year for families, residents and staffers, Reames said.
Families "are calling, and we are scheduled throughout the day" for visits, she said.
Luke Nachtrab, owner of long-term care centers in Santa Fe (Sierra Vista and Vista Hermosa) and Las Cruces (the Arbors), said it will be odd to loosen up a bit given how protective staff members have been of residents for a year.
"It takes time, I think, to feel comfortable, but we're very excited," Nachtrab said.
Andrea Denson, executive director of the Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque, said she and her staff had promoted "window visits and electronic visits" for months.
"It's of the utmost importance," Denson said of family visits to residents. "It's wonderful to watch them get back to living again in a way that is meaningful for them."
In Las Cruces, Trevas Younger welcomed the good news. "As soon as the word got out, man, our phones are blowing up," Younger said. Staffers work at providing friendship to residents, she said, but families have the bond.
"It's sort of all about connecting with the people that they love. … Nothing replaces a daughter or son or best friend," she said.
The guidance provided by the state said hand-holding and hugs will be allowed as long as the resident has had both coronavirus vaccinations.
"And let me tell you," Younger said, "around here we need a lot of hugs."
