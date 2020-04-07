When New Mexico put its stay-at-home order in place more than two weeks ago, only nine other states had implemented similar measures.
Some of those states — including New York, Washington and California — were among the hardest hit by the novel coronavirus.
By contrast, New Mexico had only 100 cases at the time and hadn’t even reported a death, yet still closed all nonessential businesses and instructed people to remain in their homes.
Getting ahead of the curve — in hopes of flattening the curve — has been the state’s calling card throughout the COVID-19 crisis. And though some have complained the measures have been too restrictive, officials say they wouldn’t change their approach.
“If you go to almost any of these websites that really can map out state versus state, New Mexico is doing quite well,” said Dr. David Scrase, secretary of the state Human Services Department and one of the top officials managing the state’s response.
One reason for that, Scrase said, is New Mexico’s reliance on data since the onset of the outbreak.
The state has set out to quantify everything — such as the availability of tests, the doubling rate for positive cases, the amount of medical equipment on hand, the impact of social distancing instructions, and the ever-changing estimates of when and where the peak of the outbreak will hit. All those data points are helping officials make calculated decisions, Scrase said.
“There’s a saying that you can’t manage what you don’t measure,” he said. “We are trying every option to measure the critical resources we have to manage.”
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a onetime state Health Department secretary, was well aware New Mexico has one of the lowest rates of hospital beds per capita in the country, Scrase said. That led her to realize early on that social distancing measures would be the state’s best chance to “flatten the curve” and slow the spread of the virus.
That led the governor to issue a March 24 order directing people to stay home.
“She understood that doing it early creates a much bigger benefit than waiting to do it later like many other states have done,” Scrase said. “Their hospitals are already overcrowded.”
Though the state has some limitations, it may have been among those better prepared for a pandemic. In August, New Mexico was the only state to go on full alert for a nationwide disaster drill for pandemic preparation, a “tabletop exercise” that helped, Lujan Grisham has said.
“This epidemic started in other countries before us, and we were watching what was going on,” Scrase said.
Another area where New Mexico has ranked well is its testing rate.
In late March, New Mexico was fourth in the nation in testing per capita, according to a New York Times analysis of data from the COVID Tracking Project, an often-cited independent website run by journalists and data scientists who compile data from local health authorities.
As of Tuesday, it had moved to No. 8 as some other states ramped up testing, but New Mexico is still far outpacing many of its neighbors — ahead of Colorado (34), Arizona (36), Oklahoma (45) and Texas (49).
Testing remains hard to come by in some areas of the country. A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services survey of 323 hospitals published last week found many hospitals reported severe shortages of testing supplies, Bloomberg News reported.
Against that backdrop, New Mexico had a total of 52 testing sites open as of Monday and expanded its criteria for people to get tested last week.
“There’s been a concerted effort to expand sites,” Scrase said.
New Mexico’s high testing rate is partly due to a collaboration between the public and private sectors, as Albuquerque-based TriCore Reference Laboratories has significantly ramped up testing.
In mid-March, health officials said TriCore was running 300 tests per day. By last week, that had increased to 1,100 per day and was expected to climb further. To do so, the laboratory has been running four different testing platforms, some of them able to process many samples at once.
Of course, the most important question of all will be whether these various efforts ultimately help the state reduce the number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19.
That remains to be seen, as the anticipated surge in statewide cases isn’t expected to hit until late April or early May, according to the most recently reported estimates.
And some may assume the state’s approach may not be working well enough when officials report numbers like they did on Tuesday: 109 new COVID-19 cases, including new clusters at San Felipe Pueblo and Zia Pueblo, bringing the case count to 794.
There are other disconcerting figures as well. Officials said Friday the state still needs to locate an additional 1,586 ICU beds and 1,004 ventilators to meet the expected demand at the peak of the surge, according to the state’s models.
When asked about such hurdles, Scrase returned to the data, saying that the state’s “doubling rate” gives reason for cautious optimism.
That rate, which measures how often the state’s total number of cases doubles, was two at the beginning of the outbreak but has now surpassed four.
It may not seem like much, but the difference between those two figures is exponential over time. As an example, a doubling rate of two would increase a state’s case count from one to 4,096 over a period of 24 days. A rate of four would only increase the count from 1 to 64, Scrase said.
“We’re watching the doubling time and it continues to go up,” he said.
