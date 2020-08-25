The New Mexico Public Education and Early Childhood Education and Care departments are partnering to help families find child care and supervision for kids learning from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
A digital flyer released by the departments Tuesday includes links to a database of child care options that is searchable by county, ZIP code and school district, and it provides access to information on COVID-19 safety protocols and child care assistance.
“To those needing child care or supervision, you are not on your own," Early Childhood Education and Care Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said in a news release. "We’re working hard to determine the extent and geography of those needs and to match families with qualified providers."
The flyer also provides information on how to become a temporary child care provider for friends, family and neighbors, as well as how to receive support and resources from the state.
Families may call a child care resource and referral hotline at 800-691-9067 or visit the Early Childhood Education and Care Department’s “Am I Eligible?” website, eligibility.ececd.state.nm.us, to apply directly for child care assistance.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.